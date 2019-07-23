Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says there was 'very positive' correspondence recently with N. Korea: report

All Headlines 02:04 July 23, 2019

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday there was "very positive" correspondence recently with North Korea, according to Reuters.

Trump's remark comes after he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30 and agreed to resume working-level talks on the denuclearization of the regime.

