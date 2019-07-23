Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Abe again uses sophistry against S. Korea over trade restrictions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Bolton expected to ask S. Korea, Japan to back down (Kookmin Daily)
-- Exports of semiconductors plunge 30 pct amid Japanese trade curbs (Donga llbo)
-- Abe again ties export curbs to 'trust' with S. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea warns Japan as Abe urges Seoul to honor pledge (Segye Times)
-- Japan urged to protect free trade (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon says S. Korea can overcome Japan's trade curbs (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lawmaker Kim Sung-tae indicted over alleged hiring irregularities (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, Japan show no signs of abating tension after Japan election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- President Moon says S. Korea can overtake Japanese industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Exports fall for 8th consecutive month in July (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- WTO to discuss Japan trade restrictions today (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea-Japan rift likely to be protracted (Korea Herald)
-- Moon eyes opportunity for local industries (Korea Times)
(END)

