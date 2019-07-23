(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 23)

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono also exhibited -- obviously intentionally -- high-handedness when he summoned Korean Ambassador Nam Gwan-pyo on Friday. Apparently mindful of TV cameras, Kono, who did not wear a necktie, had a grim face and even interrupted Nam when his comments were being translated. Kono said the Seoul government was "rude" to reject Tokyo's proposal to refer the forced labor issue to an arbitration panel. That certainly was not appropriate language to be used by a minister speaking to a foreign envoy.