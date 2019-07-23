Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 July 23, 2019

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/24 Sunny 60

Incheon 29/24 Sunny 30

Suwon 32/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/24 Sunny 20

Gangneung 34/27 Sunny 20

Jeonju 32/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 20

Jeju 31/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 33/25 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Sunny 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!