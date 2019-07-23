Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 July 23, 2019
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/24 Sunny 60
Incheon 29/24 Sunny 30
Suwon 32/24 Sunny 60
Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60
Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/24 Sunny 20
Gangneung 34/27 Sunny 20
Jeonju 32/25 Sunny 60
Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 20
Jeju 31/24 Sunny 20
Daegu 33/25 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Sunny 20
(END)
