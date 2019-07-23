Hyundai Engineering bags US$534 mln deal for Guam power plant
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering Co., a construction arm of Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday it has been named to build a power plant in Guam for US$534 million.
The company said it received a letter of award from a consortium comprising Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) and Korea East-West Power Corp. to build a 200-megawatt capacity combined cycle power plant in Dededo, northern Guam.
The KEPCO-led consortium was named the preferred bidder for the project by the Guam Power Authority last month.
Hyundai Engineering said it will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the plant, which is expected to take 30 months to complete.
