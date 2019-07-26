(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 26)

According to the South Korean military, one of the two missiles flew 690 kilometers before landing in the sea, and is being viewed by officials here as a new type of short- to mid-range missile. Given they were not long-range missiles, the U.S. will probably not consider the launches a "major" provocation. Trump won't lose his patience, believing that Kim has not crossed the line. North Korea rather showed it has no intention of pulling out of dialogue with the U.S., but can do so anytime with the missile test.