(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 26)

North Korea has fired once again two short-rage ballistic missiles from Wonsan on its east coast. Reneging on a vow to rekindle denuclearization talks with the United States in a hurriedly arranged meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Panmunjom last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's provocation comes 70 days after its launch of similar missiles in May. One of Thursday's two missiles flew 430 kilometers (267 miles) and the other as far as 690 kilometers. The two missiles are presumed to be an upgraded version of Russia's Iskander ballistic missile. Thanks to their lower flying altitude, they can hardly be detected by radar and are difficult to intercept with our Patriot missiles.