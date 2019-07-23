Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
SEJONG, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Six out of 10 South Korean senior citizens want to earn a living up to the age of 73 on average, data showed Tuesday.
The data from Statistics Korea showed that 8.98 million, or 64.9 percent, of the 13.84 million South Koreans aged between 55 and 79 said they want to get a job as of May this year, up 0.8 percentage point from a year earlier.
The elderly said they want to continue working until the age of 73 on average, up one year from a year earlier.
They want to earn between 1.5 million won (US$1,270) and 2 million won per month, the survey showed.
The news comes amid a rapidly aging population in South Korea.
The statistics agency has estimated that the number of South Koreans aged 65 years or older could surpass 10 million in 2025 and jump to 18.79 million, or 38.4 percent of the country's population, by 2047.
A country is defined as an aged society when more than 14 percent of its people are 65 or older.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
2
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
3
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
4
(6th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
5
Pentagon drops first summer album, 'SUM(ME:R)'
-
1
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
3
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
Korean ship attacked by pirates near Singapore Strait
-
3
Cheong Wa Dae to Abe: Stay 'in line' over bilateral rift
-
4
(LEAD) Moon urges innovative growth to counter Japan's trade pressure
-
5
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank