Delivery of rice aid from Seoul to N. Korea might not begin this month
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea might not be able to make the first shipment of its food aid to North Korea this month as administrative procedures are taking more time than expected.
Last month, Seoul announced its plan to provide 50,000 tons of domestically harvested rice via the World Food Programme (WFP) to help the impoverished country address its worsening food shortages.
The government is pushing to make the first shipment of the rice this month, with an objective to complete its delivery by September, but a unification ministry official said Tuesday it is hard to confirm whether the first shipment will be made this month.
"The overall procedure is taking longer than we originally expected, not necessarily due to a certain stage in the process," the official said.
"I cannot confirm whether the delivery will begin this month," the official said. "As our original plan is to send the first shipment within this month, we will do our best accordingly."
On Monday, the ministry's deputy spokesperson Kim Eun-han said the government's goal to send the first shipment in July remains unchanged.
The food aid will be the first time for South Korea to provide rice to North Korea since 2010, when it sent 5,000 tons to Pyongyang, which had been hit hard by heavy rains. It will also be the first time Seoul has sent locally harvested rice to the North through an international agency.
The WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization earlier reported, based on a visit to North Korea, that the country's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, adding that an estimated 10 million people, about 40 percent of the population, are in urgent need of food.
