S. Korean business circle urges Japan to withdraw export curbs
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's business circle on Tuesday submitted a letter to Japan's trade ministry demanding it scrap the latest export restrictions against its neighbor.
Five economic organizations, including the Korea International Trade Association, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Korea Employers Federation, also said in the 10-page letter that the Japanese government should not remove South Korea from a list of trusted importers, as the delisting could have a far-reaching impact on the South Korean economy.
"Japan's removal of Korea from the whitelist would undermine the two countries' relationship of trust, cause uncertainties in bilateral trade and business partnerships, and have an impact on the bilateral and global economies by increasing the potential for disruption to global supply chains," the letter said.
If Tokyo were to remove South Korea from its list of preferential procedures for exports, it could affect 1,000 items, as it would require Japanese companies to apply for an individual license to export items to South Korea.
Early this month, Japan tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of three high-tech materials crucial for the production of semiconductors and displays.
Seoul claims this was a politically motivated retaliation, as Japan has been protesting against a series of rulings made last year ordering Japanese companies to compensate South Korean workers forced into labor during World War II.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
3
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(6th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
4
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
Cheong Wa Dae to Abe: Stay 'in line' over bilateral rift
-
5
(LEAD) Moon urges innovative growth to counter Japan's trade pressure