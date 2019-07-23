ORION Holdings 17,500 UP 300

Daesang 25,400 UP 650

TONGYANG 1,800 UP 15

SKNetworks 5,300 DN 10

SKC 44,100 UP 1,100

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,100 UP 140

Mobis 233,000 UP 5,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,400 UP 400

HDC HOLDINGS 13,300 UP 100

S-1 99,700 UP 700

Hanchem 83,600 DN 100

DWS 39,850 DN 750

UNID 47,500 UP 200

KEPCO 27,250 UP 1,250

SamsungSecu 39,300 UP 600

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,300 UP 400

ShinhanGroup 46,300 UP 850

HITEJINRO 22,000 DN 50

Yuhan 230,500 0

SLCORP 21,200 0

CJ LOGISTICS 139,000 0

LG Corp. 76,200 UP 2,400

SsangyongMtr 3,655 UP 30

BoryungPharm 12,450 DN 300

L&L 15,600 UP 500

NamyangDairy 560,000 UP 5,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 52,600 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,200 UP 550

Shinsegae 278,500 0

Nongshim 244,000 UP 2,500

SGBC 43,400 DN 300

Hyosung 81,200 UP 3,400

LOTTE 38,050 DN 300

AK Holdings 45,350 DN 500

Binggrae 67,700 UP 1,000

GCH Corp 22,350 UP 350

LotteChilsung 155,000 UP 4,500

HyundaiMtr 132,000 DN 1,000

AmoreG 59,900 UP 900

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,250 UP 100

