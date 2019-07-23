KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 17,500 UP 300
Daesang 25,400 UP 650
TONGYANG 1,800 UP 15
SKNetworks 5,300 DN 10
SKC 44,100 UP 1,100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,100 UP 140
Mobis 233,000 UP 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,400 UP 400
HDC HOLDINGS 13,300 UP 100
S-1 99,700 UP 700
Hanchem 83,600 DN 100
DWS 39,850 DN 750
UNID 47,500 UP 200
KEPCO 27,250 UP 1,250
SamsungSecu 39,300 UP 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,300 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 46,300 UP 850
HITEJINRO 22,000 DN 50
Yuhan 230,500 0
SLCORP 21,200 0
CJ LOGISTICS 139,000 0
LG Corp. 76,200 UP 2,400
SsangyongMtr 3,655 UP 30
BoryungPharm 12,450 DN 300
L&L 15,600 UP 500
NamyangDairy 560,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,600 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,200 UP 550
Shinsegae 278,500 0
Nongshim 244,000 UP 2,500
SGBC 43,400 DN 300
Hyosung 81,200 UP 3,400
LOTTE 38,050 DN 300
AK Holdings 45,350 DN 500
Binggrae 67,700 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 22,350 UP 350
LotteChilsung 155,000 UP 4,500
HyundaiMtr 132,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 59,900 UP 900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,250 UP 100
(MORE)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
3
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(6th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
4
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(LEAD) Moon urges innovative growth to counter Japan's trade pressure
-
5
Cheong Wa Dae to Abe: Stay 'in line' over bilateral rift