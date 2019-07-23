POSCO 239,000 UP 3,000

SPC SAMLIP 99,900 DN 600

SAMSUNG SDS 213,500 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 35,650 UP 800

KUMHOTIRE 4,580 UP 85

DB INSURANCE 54,300 UP 600

SamsungElec 47,300 UP 100

NHIS 14,500 UP 150

SK Discovery 26,150 UP 150

LS 49,000 0

GC Corp 110,000 UP 1,000

GS E&C 34,900 0

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,300 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 242,500 UP 1,000

CJ 98,500 UP 1,700

JWPHARMA 31,250 DN 300

LGInt 18,750 UP 250

DongkukStlMill 7,350 UP 260

SBC 17,200 UP 100

Hyundai M&F INS 27,600 UP 100

KPIC 129,000 UP 1,500

GS Retail 39,200 UP 600

Ottogi 664,000 UP 8,000

IlyangPharm 26,300 UP 350

DaeduckElec 10,700 0

MERITZ SECU 5,380 0

HtlShilla 84,000 UP 700

Hanmi Science 49,000 UP 700

SamsungElecMech 96,100 DN 800

Hanssem 70,800 UP 2,100

KISWire 25,850 UP 500

LotteFood 520,000 DN 4,000

NEXENTIRE 9,230 UP 150

CHONGKUNDANG 93,500 DN 1,000

KCC 254,500 0

DaelimInd 107,500 UP 2,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16150 UP250

KiaMtr 42,600 DN 250

Donga Socio Holdings 96,000 0

SK hynix 78,800 UP 400

(MORE)