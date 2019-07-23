KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO 239,000 UP 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 99,900 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 213,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,650 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,580 UP 85
DB INSURANCE 54,300 UP 600
SamsungElec 47,300 UP 100
NHIS 14,500 UP 150
SK Discovery 26,150 UP 150
LS 49,000 0
GC Corp 110,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 34,900 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,300 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 242,500 UP 1,000
CJ 98,500 UP 1,700
JWPHARMA 31,250 DN 300
LGInt 18,750 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 7,350 UP 260
SBC 17,200 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 27,600 UP 100
KPIC 129,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 39,200 UP 600
Ottogi 664,000 UP 8,000
IlyangPharm 26,300 UP 350
DaeduckElec 10,700 0
MERITZ SECU 5,380 0
HtlShilla 84,000 UP 700
Hanmi Science 49,000 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 96,100 DN 800
Hanssem 70,800 UP 2,100
KISWire 25,850 UP 500
LotteFood 520,000 DN 4,000
NEXENTIRE 9,230 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 93,500 DN 1,000
KCC 254,500 0
DaelimInd 107,500 UP 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16150 UP250
KiaMtr 42,600 DN 250
Donga Socio Holdings 96,000 0
SK hynix 78,800 UP 400
