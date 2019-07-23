KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG C&T 95,300 UP 2,000
PanOcean 5,140 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 36,550 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 27,850 DN 1,250
KT 27,750 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL186500 DN500
LG Uplus 13,350 DN 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,300 UP 100
KT&G 99,000 UP 200
DHICO 6,290 UP 30
LG Display 17,050 UP 200
Kangwonland 30,550 DN 500
NAVER 122,500 UP 1,500
Kakao 136,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 498,500 DN 1,500
DSME 30,750 DN 400
DSINFRA 6,390 UP 180
DWEC 4,440 DN 25
Donga ST 98,000 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,550 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 287,500 UP 5,000
DongwonF&B 299,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO KPS 31,950 UP 850
LGH&H 1,323,000 UP 12,000
LGCHEM 359,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 19,900 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 98,600 UP 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,050 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,750 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 70,800 UP 100
Celltrion 182,000 DN 2,500
Huchems 22,550 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,400 UP 700
KIH 81,500 UP 1,600
LOTTE Himart 38,350 DN 350
GS 52,300 DN 100
CJ CGV 37,700 DN 500
HYUNDAILIVART 17,000 DN 150
LIG Nex1 30,050 DN 100
