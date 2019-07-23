KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FILA KOREA 69,000 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,700 UP 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,750 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 158,500 DN 1,000
LF 25,250 DN 450
FOOSUNG 9,750 DN 1,100
JW HOLDINGS 6,740 DN 60
SK Innovation 177,000 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 25,550 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 46,100 UP 650
Hansae 19,600 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 57,200 UP 200
Youngone Corp 34,500 DN 550
KOLON IND 42,850 DN 550
HankookShellOil 325,000 DN 2,000
TaekwangInd 1,309,000 DN 16,000
SsangyongCement 5,870 UP 10
KAL 28,150 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,950 DN 15
DOOSAN 94,500 DN 500
HanmiPharm 299,500 0
CUCKOO 125,000 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,410 UP 180
COSMAX 99,100 UP 300
emart 127,500 DN 1,500
MANDO 29,900 UP 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 289,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 70,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY326 50 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 56,700 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 35,750 UP 50
Netmarble 90,900 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S336500 UP3500
ORION 84,000 UP 400
BGF Retail 204,500 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 49,100 DN 700
HDC-OP 36,150 UP 900
HYOSUNG HEAVY 31,150 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 14,000 UP 200
(END)
-
1
