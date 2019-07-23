(LEAD) Seoul stocks up on hopes for rate cuts, U.S.-China trade talks
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher Tuesday on hopes that monetary easing around the globe will accelerate and trade talks between the United States and China will get back on track. The Korean won lost against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.11 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,101.45. Trading volume was moderate at 620.16 million shares worth 4.52 trillion won (US$3.83 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 515 to 289.
The index advanced as investors were digesting a slew of quarterly results, amid hope that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will cut interest rates to support economic growth.
Investors were also keeping an eye on Japan's move to expand its trade curbs on South Korea, which could affect the high-tech industry of Asia's fourth-largest economy.
"Shares of Korean chipmakers drove up the local stock market, led by foreign buying," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
Foreigners and institutions bought a net 287.18 billion won and 4.5 billion worth of stocks, respectively. Retail investors sold a net 285.6 billion won.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.21 percent to 47,300 won, and major chipmaker SK hynix added 0.52 percent to 78,800 won.
Financials surged, with Shinhan Financial Group rising 1.87 percent to 46,300 won and KB Financial Group moving up 1.43 percent to 46,100 won.
The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. jumped 4.81 percent to 27,250 won on heavy foreign buying of the undervalued utility stock.
In contrast, auto shares retreated despite solid second-quarter earnings on weak local currency and new models due to downbeat prospects for the third quarter.
Industry leader Hyundai Motor declined 0.75 percent to 132,000 won, and its sister company Kia Motor decreased 0.58 percent to 42,600 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,178.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 0.6 basis point to 1.339 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond rose 0.7 basis points to 1.383 percent.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
3
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(6th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
4
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(LEAD) Moon urges innovative growth to counter Japan's trade pressure
-
5
Cheong Wa Dae to Abe: Stay 'in line' over bilateral rift