Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, China to hold talks on EEZ this week

All Headlines 16:19 July 23, 2019

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Senior South Korean and Chinese officials will meet in Beijing this week to discuss the demarcation of maritime boundaries, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The two-day meeting will be held from Thursday between Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and his Chinese counterpart, Luo Zhaohui, according to the ministry.

Seoul has demanded that the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) be demarcated by drawing a median line. Beijing has argued that the coasts and the population along them must be taken into account to conduct a proportional EEZ demarcation.

The EEZ is a sea zone that a country has special rights over regarding the exploration and use of marine resources. It stretches out to 200 nautical miles from the coastline.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S Korea-China EEZ talks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!