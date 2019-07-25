S. Korea to raise tax credit rate on facility investment
SEJONG, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday that it would raise the tax credit rate on corporate investment in the latest move to help companies invest more amid a sharp decline in facility investment.
The government plans to increase the tax credit rate to 2 percent for large companies over their investment, from the current 1 percent, for next year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The temporary hike -- a key part of this year's tax code revision -- would reduce of the corporate tax of eligible companies. It also is designed to encourage companies to increase their investment at a time when South Korea is struggling to revitalize the economy.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has been struggling to stimulate corporate investment, calling it a key to job creation.
But the ministry said it is not considering lowering corporate tax, noting only 101 large companies out of all South Korean firms pay 25 percent corporate tax, the highest tax rate.
South Korea cut its highest corporate tax rate to 22 percent in 2009 from the previous 25 percent. In 2018, South Korea raised the highest corporate tax rate back to 25 percent.
The ministry is set to submit the tax revision bill to parliament on Sept. 3 for approval
The government also decided to offer tax benefits to companies that hire women who quit their jobs, due to mainly to marriage, pregnancy, childbirth and childcare. The move is the latest in a series of measures to bring stay-at-home moms back into the workforce.
The tax code revision did not cover support measures for the sectors affected by Japan's recent export restrictions against South Korea.
Early this month, Japan imposed tighter regulations on exports to South Korea of three materials -- resist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide -- that are critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays.
South Korea is soon set to announce a set of comprehensive measures that include tax benefits and financial support to reduce South Korea's reliance on key Japanese materials and parts and boost South Korea's industrial competitiveness.
