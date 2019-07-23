Speaker sends letter to his U.S., Japanese counterparts over Tokyo's export curbs
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang sent a letter to his U.S. and Japanese counterparts outlining his concerns about Tokyo's export curbs against South Korea, his office said Tuesday.
The letter was delivered to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima of Japan, ahead of upcoming visits by Korean lawmakers to the two nations.
Japan, which imposed its controls on three high-tech materials on July 4, is reviewing whether to remove South Korea from a list of trusted buyers. The move, if implemented, could hit the supply of other key parts for making smartphones, televisions and other industrial materials.
"In the letter, Moon expressed concerns that the situation could spiral out of control if Japan eliminates Korea from the whitelist," Han Min-soo, parliamentary spokesman, told a press briefing.
"Moon called on Japan to refrain from taking additional measures and immediately resolve this issue diplomatically," he added.
For the U.S., the speaker voiced hope that Washington could play a mediation role, as the current spat could shake the basis of trilateral security cooperation involving South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.
As part of parliamentary diplomacy, a bipartisan delegation will head to Washington D.C. on Wednesday for a five-day stay. A group of lawmakers seeking to promote bilateral ties with Tokyo will visit Japan on July 31.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
3
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(6th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
4
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(LEAD) Moon urges innovative growth to counter Japan's trade pressure
-
5
Cheong Wa Dae to Abe: Stay 'in line' over bilateral rift