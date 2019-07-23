Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
SEOUL -- A Russian warplane violated South Korea's airspace above the East Sea twice Tuesday, prompting the Air Force to fire warning shots in the first such airspace violation by a foreign airplane ever, military officers here said.
The Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft trespassed in the territorial sky above the East Sea near South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo earlier in the day for two brief periods in breach of international treaties, according to officers from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
----------------
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation
SEOUL -- The office of President Moon Jae-in lodged a formal complaint with Russia on Tuesday over the trespassing by a Russian warplane in South Korea's airspace.
Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, delivered the message to Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
----------------
Pompeo says U.S. ready to provide security guarantees for N. Korea's denuclearization
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that Washington is ready to provide North Korea with security guarantees, including a nonagresssion arrangement, as a corresponding measure for its denuclearization.
Pompeo repeated Washington's call for Pyongyang to take action to measure up to an agreement its leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump reached during their first-ever summit in June last year.
----------------
S. Korean business circle urges Japan to withdraw export curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's business circle on Tuesday submitted a letter to Japan's trade ministry demanding it scrap the latest export restrictions against its neighbor.
Five economic organizations, including the Korea International Trade Association, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Korea Employers Federation, also said in the 10-page letter that the Japanese government should not remove South Korea from a list of trusted importers, as the delisting could have a far-reaching impact on the South Korean economy.
----------------
Civic group files for order to sell off Mitsubishi's assets seized in S. Korea
GWANGJU -- A civic group supporting Korean victims of wartime forced labor on Tuesday filed an application with a local court against Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to order the sale of the Japanese firm's assets seized in South Korea.
The civic group announced the move against the Japanese firm at a press conference in the southwestern city of Gwangju. The application came after Mitsubishi Heavy ignored the deadline of July 15, set by the victims' lawyers, for a third time to agree to compensation talks with the Korean victims for forced labor during World War II. Lawyers of the victims had asked for consultations with Mitsubishi three times before launching procedures to dispose of its seized assets.
----------------
(2nd LD) Ex-SK Chem chief, 33 others indicted over humidifier sterilizer scandal
SEOUL -- The prosecution said Tuesday it has indicted 34 people, including former company executives, for manufacturing and selling humidifier disinfectants containing toxic chemicals, wrapping up an eight-month reinvestigation into one of the worst scandals involving consumer products.
The probe came after a 2011 scandal involving toxic humidifier disinfectants sold by Oxy Reckitt Benckiser rattled South Korea, leaving more than 100 people dead from lung problems.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up on hopes for rate cuts, U.S.-China trade talks
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Tuesday on hopes that monetary easing around the globe will accelerate and trade talks between the United States and China will get back on track. The Korean won lost against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.11 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,101.45. Trading volume was moderate at 620.16 million shares worth 4.52 trillion won (US$3.83 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 515 to 289.
