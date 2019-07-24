(Gwangju Swimming) Americans look to extend relay dominance
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States will chase its fifth consecutive world title in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay on Thursday.
The Americans have won seven of the last eight titles in the event at the FINA World Championships, the only exception being the silver medal behind China in 2009.
It will be one of five swimming finals scheduled for Thursday.
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden will take part in the women's 100m freestyle heats. She's the world record holder with 51.71 -- no one has gone under 52 seconds -- but with three silver medals, Sjostrom is the only woman to have held the world record in the 100m free not to have won a world title.
The defending champion from the U.S., Simone Manuel can become just the second swimmer to win this event multiple times, joining Kornelia Ender of East Germany in 1973 and 1975.
Also on Thursday, men's water polo defending champion Croatia will face Spain in the semifinals, while the other final four match will pit the 2017 silver medalist, Hungary, against Italy.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Thursday. All times are local.
- Swimming (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Women's 100m freestyle, heats (10 a.m.~)
Men's 200m backstroke, heats
Women's 200m breaststroke, heats
Men's 200m breaststroke, heats
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay, heats
Women's 200m butterfly, final (8 p.m.~)
Women's 100m freestyle, semifinals
Men's 100m freestyle, final
Women's 50m backstroke, final
Men's 200m breaststroke, semifinals
Men's 200m individual medley, final
Women's 200m breaststroke, semifinals
Men's 200m backstroke, semifinals
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay, final
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Men's 11th place game, Japan vs. South Africa (9:30 a.m.)
Men's ninth place game, Montenegro vs. United States (11 a.m.)
Men's 5th-8th place semifinals, Serbia vs. Germany (2 p.m.)
Men's 5th-8th place semifinals, Australia vs. Greece (3:30 p.m.)
Men's semifinals, Spain vs. Croatia (5 p.m.)
Men's semifinals, Hungary vs. Italy (6:30 p.m.)


