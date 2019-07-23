(Gwangju Swimming) New podium incident adds another layer to Sun Yang's doping controversy
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 23 (Yonhap) -- One more gold medal for Sun Yang, and one more incident on the podium involving the Chinese swimming star.
The plot surrounding Sun, who's competing at the FINA World Championships under allegations of doping rule violations, thickened in Gwangju on Tuesday.
Sun won the gold medal in the 200m freestyle, moving up to the top position after Danas Rapsys of Lithuania, who touched the pad first, got disqualified for a false start.
Boos rained down on the Chinese swimmer but that wasn't the end of it.
During the medal ceremony, Duncan Scott of Britain, who shared bronze with Martin Malyutin of Russia, refused to share the top of the podium with Sun for photos after the Chinese anthem had been played. Two days earlier, Australian Mack Horton, who got silver behind Sun in the 400m freestyle, first staged his own podium protest, apparently expressing his displeasure at Sun's presence in Gwangju.
Sun is accused of smashing vials of blood sample from a test last year. He could receive a lifetime ban if found guilty, but FINA still cleared him to compete in South Korea. The World Anti-Doping Agency is seeking to overturn the ruling at Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Horton was warned by FINA earlier for his action but Scott apparently didn't get the memo.
After the photos on the podium, Sun extended his arms toward Scott, who completely ignored him. Scott only shook hands with and congratulated Malyutin and silver medalist Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan.
Sun screamed in apparent anger and gestured in direction of Scott, who later refused to pose for photos with the three medalists on the pool deck.
There were some boos from Chinese fans directed at Scott at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, but they were drowned out by cheers from nearly all others in the stands.
"He does quite a good job of making sure everyone continues to know about it," Scott said, referring to Sun's doping case. "So I guess that's all I've got to say about that."
Fellow British swimmer Adam Peaty backed his teammate for his action.
"The most important thing as a sports person is you have the right to a voice," Peaty said. "Duncan showed his voice and so did the crowd, so it's completely fair."
Peaty said people were booing Sun "for a reason."
"He should be asking himself now, should he really be in sport when the people were booing him?" Peaty added.
Lilly King, long an outspoken critic of doping, gave her approval of action taken by Scott and Horton.
"The athletes stand for themselves and stand for their living. I commend them for their incredible bravery to do something like that," King said, after winning gold in the women's 100m breaststroke Tuesday. "I'm glad that they are making changes for the world."
