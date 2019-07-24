Korean-language dailies

-- Russian warplane violates S. Korea's airspace for first time, Air Force fires warning shots (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Russia's calculated violation of airspace aimed at fissure of Seoul, Washington, Tokyo ties (Kookmin Daily)

-- China, Russia make joint provocation, violate airspace for first time (Donga llbo)

-- Hoban's M&A controversial as it steps back immediately before acquisition (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Russia's warplane makes first ever violation of S. Korean airspace (Segye Times)

-- Russia, China, Japan make 'Dokdo provocation' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Russia violates airspace, takes advantage of Seoul-Tokyo discord (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Shadow of demolition king' reaches Changwon SM town (Hankyoreh)

-- On top of Japan's economic provocation, China, Russia make security provocation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Russian warplane makes provocation, violates S. Korea's airspace (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Number of civil servants devoted to corporate regulations increases sharply (Korea Economic Daily)

