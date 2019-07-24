(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 24)
Battle at WTO
International cooperation is key to overcoming Japan
The World Trade Organization (WTO) General Council meeting has been opened to review trade disputes, including the one between South Korea and Japan over the latter's recent export restrictions.
Depending on the results of the meeting, which will run until Wednesday, Seoul plans to decide whether to file a complaint with the WTO against the Japanese measure.
The prospects for a resolution in the immediate future appear to be slim given Japan's steadfast position on this case. Rather, we should be prepared for the possibility that the dispute could lead to a full-scale trade war. As some analysts here put it, Japan's "economic invasion" may have already begun.
Tokyo is moving to remove Seoul from a whitelist of nations granted preferential export procedures for over 1,000 items, in addition to the already-implemented measure to restrict shipments of three key materials crucial for the production of semiconductors and displays. If Japan delists South Korea, it will be a de facto declaration of an all-out trade war.
But we do not need to panic. A crisis always provides an opportunity. Korean firms are already taking steps to find alternative non-Japanese sellers of the restricted goods and localize production of components and materials that the country has imported from Japan. In the long term, this could be an opportunity to reduce economic reliance on Japan and diversify import sources of key industrial materials. Korea needs to actively reach out to other countries, including China and Russia, to find alternative suppliers for the affected goods.
Most of all, the Japanese move has prompted efforts to nurture the country's materials and parts industries, which are relatively weak given Korea's economic size. Looking at the bright side of the current situation, President Moon Jae-in vowed full support, Monday, for the localization of key components and technologies, and the diversification of import sources. This is a step in the right direction.
To make this strategy successful, the key is to secure international support. The WTO meeting will be the first chance to share a proper understanding of what is happening between Korea and Japan with member nations. Japan, as well, will make its case that the export restrictions on South Korea did not violate WTO rules.
Deputy Trade Minister Kim Seung-ho, who is leading the South Korean team to the meeting, said the Japanese restrictions of the three materials do not comply with WTO rules, and could disrupt global supply chains. "Japan will be violating more trade rules should it expand its export curbs to other areas," he said.
The point is how the WTO members will view Japan's claims that South Korea has poorly controlled strategic materials that can be diverted for military purposes, and this could be a threat to its security. However, it has not provided any concrete evidence to support its claims, nor accepted Seoul's proposal for an international inspection of the maintenance systems of not only South Korea, but also Japan.
The WTO meeting is the beginning of what could be a long diplomatic battle over the trade issue. The WTO upheld Seoul's import restrictions recently on Japanese seafood following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. This came about four years after Japan lodged a complaint with the WTO against Korea's seafood import ban.
(END)
