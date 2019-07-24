(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 24)

The aircraft that entered the Kadiz include one Awacs plane from Russia, two Tu-95 bombers also from Russia and two H-6 bombers from China. The Russian Awacs aircraft temporarily escaped the Kadiz after the warning shots and reentered the zone later probably to see how our Air Force would react. Chinese bombers flew northward after passing the Kadiz over the Ieodo islet on the South Sea and joined the Russian aircraft for a joint drill on the East Sea. China even sent a warship to the waters to the south of the islet when its bombers flew over it, which suggests a comprehensive joint drill around the peninsula.