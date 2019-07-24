Seoul again presses Tokyo not to implement additional export curbs
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday repeated its call on Japan to scrap its planned measure to take Seoul off its list of trusted trading partners granted with preferential procedures for exports, warning it could undermine bilateral economic ties.
Early this month, Japan implemented strict regulations for exports of three key materials to South Korea, which are crucial for the production of chips and displays, on the grounds that Seoul runs a lax system for the control of goods that can be diverted for military purposes.
Japan is set to expand its restrictions to other areas by removing South Korea from a "whitelist" of trusted importers in the coming weeks, a move that could delay or disrupt the supply of such materials as it can affect more than 1,000 items.
Japan plans to receive opinions on the upcoming revision until Wednesday. The revised rule will go into effect 21 days after being approved by the Japanese Cabinet. But Tokyo may implement the revised rule either later this month or early August.
In a letter sent to its Japanese counterpart, Seoul's trade ministry refuted Tokyo's claim for South Korea's export control system and reiterated that the restrictions violate rules of the World Trade Organization.
"The measure will enhance export regulation against South Korea, which has been considered a whitelist country for more than 15 years. This is a grave event that hurts the close economic partnership of Seoul and Tokyo that has lasted for more than 60 years," the ministry said in a statement.
Tokyo's action is shortsighted, and "It will not only hurt South Korean firms but also Japanese companies as well," the ministry said. "South Korea and Japan should make a equal and mutually beneficial free trade system.
The ministry said South Korea, however, is ready to engage in dialogue with Japan at anytime.
Seoul believes that Japan's move is rather politically motivated as the neighbor is demanding the nullification of a Seoul court decision last year ordering Japanese companies to compensate South Korean workers forced into labor during World War II.
Tokyo has strongly protested the ruling, arguing that all reparation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty the two countries signed when they normalized diplomatic relations.
The Korean Peninsula was under Japan's harsh colonial rule from 1910-45.
Amid the growing tension with Japan, South Korea has been ratcheting up its move to win support from the international community to fend off export curbs by Tokyo.
Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee is currently in Washington to meet U.S. officials to highlight that Tokyo's restrictions can disrupt global supply chains and have negative impacts on U.S. firms as well.
Seoul's Deputy Trade Minister Kim Seung-ho is also currently in Geneva to participate in the General Council meeting of the WTO to tell the members Japan's restrictions violate the free trade system.
On Tuesday, South Korea's business circle also submitted a letter to Japan's trade ministry demanding it scrap the latest export restrictions against its neighbor.
Five economic organizations, including the Korea International Trade Association, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Korea Employers Federation, also said that the Japanese government should not remove South Korea from the whitelist as the delisting could have a far-reaching impact on the South Korean economy.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
