Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 July 24, 2019
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/25 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 29/24 Heavy Rain 60
Suwon 32/24 Sunny 60
Cheongju 32/25 Sunny 60
Daejeon 30/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 31/25 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 34/27 Sunny 20
Jeonju 32/25 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 33/25 Cloudy 30
Jeju 32/24 Sunny 20
Daegu 35/25 Cloudy 30
Busan 30/24 Cloudy 30
(END)
