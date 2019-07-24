Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 July 24, 2019

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/25 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 29/24 Heavy Rain 60

Suwon 32/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 32/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/25 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 34/27 Sunny 20

Jeonju 32/25 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 33/25 Cloudy 30

Jeju 32/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 35/25 Cloudy 30

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 30

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!