S. Korean carriers set to deliver gloomy Q2 earnings on 5G competition
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's telecom operators are expected to have posted downbeat earnings in the second quarter despite robust sales due to their cutthroat competition to attract 5G subscribers, analysts said Wednesday.
The combined sales of the three carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- are estimated at 13.4 trillion won (US$11.4 billion) in the April-June period, up 1.5 percent from a year earlier, according to Yonhap Infomax, the financial information service arm of Yonhap News.
Their operating earnings, however, are estimated to have fallen 13 percent on-year to 799.6 billion won in the second quarter, the consensus showed.
Analysts attributed their tepid earnings to increased marketing costs for 5G subscribers and heavy investment for 5G network infrastructure in the initial stage.
The three industry players rolled out their 5G commercial service on April 4 and have been building 5G base stations to expand the coverage across the nation.
"The three carriers have been widely expected to post downbeat worsening earnings in the second quarter due to increased marketing costs and continued investment for 5G base stations," Kim Hong-sik, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment, said. "But they are anticipated to book better earnings in the third quarter with lower marketing costs for 5G."
Among them, No. 3 LG Uplus was expected to suffer the deepest decline in its bottom line due to its aggressive marketing ploy for 5G, including lump sum subsidies for new smartphones and other promotional events.
LG Uplus' operating earnings were expected to have fallen 18.7 percent on-year to 171.5 billion won in the second quarter, the market consensus showed.
As several analysts projected dismal prospects for LG Uplus' second-quarter earnings, its shares on the Seoul bourse dipped to this year's lowest level of 13,150 won Tuesday.
Industry leader SK Telecom was expected to have logged 320.4 billion won in operating profit in the April-June period, a 7.6 percent decline compared with a year ago, and the corresponding figure for its smaller rival KT was estimated at 341.1 billion won, down 14.5 percent over the cited period, the data showed.
All three carriers plan to release their quarterly reports in early August.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
3
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(6th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea paired with N. Korea in World Cup qualification
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation
-
5
S. Korea rejects Japan's claim to Dokdo amid tensions with Russia