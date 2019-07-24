S. Korea's trade terms continuing to slip in June
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade terms continued to worsen last month amid a steady decline in exports that has already led to a series of cuts in growth outlooks for Asia's fourth-largest economy, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The terms of trade index for products came to 89.96 in June, down 4.6 percent from the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading marks the 19th consecutive month of on-year drop.
The trade terms index measures the amount of imports a country can purchase for each unit of exports. A reading below 100 means import prices are higher than those of exports, resulting in unfavorable terms of trade.
"The terms of trade index for products dropped 4.6 percent from the same month last year as export prices dropped at a faster rate (-8.8 percent) than import prices (-4.4 percent)," the BOK said.
South Korea's exports have also been on the wane in terms of volume since December, again plunging 13.5 percent on-year in June, while imports fell 11.1 percent.
The steady decline in outbound shipments is apparently causing a headache for the export-dependent country. Last week, the central bank sharply slashed its growth outlook to 2.2 percent from the 2.5 percent forecast three months earlier.
Many other major economic institutes, such as global ratings firm S&P, delivered more downbeat forecasts, expecting the South Korean economy to expand by as little as 2 percent this year.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
3
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(6th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea paired with N. Korea in World Cup qualification
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation
-
5
S. Korea rejects Japan's claim to Dokdo amid tensions with Russia