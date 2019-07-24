Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, July 24
General
-- Follow-up on territorial airspace and KADIZ violations
-- U.S. security adviser Bolton's visit to S. Korea
-- Moon to hold meeting with provincial governors, city mayors in Busan
-- Parliamentary delegation to leave for U.S.
Economy & Finance
-- Earnings reports from LG Chem, S-Oil and others
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
1
2
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
3
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
4
5
(6th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
1
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
3
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
4
5
(LEAD) S. Korea paired with N. Korea in World Cup qualification
1
2
3
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation
5
S. Korea rejects Japan's claim to Dokdo amid tensions with Russia