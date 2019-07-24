Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, July 24

July 24, 2019

General

-- Follow-up on territorial airspace and KADIZ violations

-- U.S. security adviser Bolton's visit to S. Korea

-- Moon to hold meeting with provincial governors, city mayors in Busan

-- Parliamentary delegation to leave for U.S.

Economy & Finance

-- Earnings reports from LG Chem, S-Oil and others

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
