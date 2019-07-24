Top security advisors of S. Korea, U.S. meet amid regional trade row
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national security advisor Chung Eui-yong met with his U.S. counterpart, John Bolton, on Wednesday amid a trade spat over Japan's export curbs against Seoul.
They held talks at Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office in Seoul, during which they are thought to have focused on a range of pending issues, including North Korea. Cheong Wa Dae did not provide details.
Bolton arrived in Seoul on Tuesday for a two-day trip after visiting Japan earlier this week. He was to meet with South Korea's foreign and defense ministers later.
Earlier, Cheong Wa Dae said Chung and Bolton will discuss "pending major issues", including ways to establish a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula and strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance.
The trip came as two major allies of Washington -- Seoul and Tokyo -- are locked in a row over Japan's export restrictions on high-tech materials in apparent retaliation against court rulings in South Korea over japan's wartime forced labor.
South Korea wants the U.S. to play a mediation role in resolving the trade spat diplomatically.
In Japan, Bolton reportedly discussed the tensions between Seoul and Tokyo during his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.
A potentially drawn-out confrontation between Washington's two allies could hamper trilateral security cooperation involving the U.S., a key to countering North Korea's threats and keeping China's growing military clout in check.
Seoul's review of a military information sharing accord with Japan will likely be another key agenda item.
The South's government said it will "objectively" review both the quality and quantity of the military information it has exchanged with Japan to decide the fate of the accord.
If Seoul discards the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), signed in 2016, it could be a blow to Washington's pursuit of stronger trilateral security cooperation involving the two allies.
On Tuesday, a Russian warplane intruded into South Korea's airspace above the East Sea twice, right after Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without prior notice.
The airspace intrusion coincided with Bolton's arrival in Seoul. Some speculate that what China and Russia called air drills might be intended to test trilateral security cooperation.
Another key pending issue is whether Washington will ask Seoul to join U.S.-led efforts to ensure free navigation through waters off Iran.
The U.S. reportedly hopes that South Korea and other nations will dispatch troops and naval vessels or contribute funds for patrols in the Strait of Hormuz, via which a fifth of the world's oil passes.
Chung and Bolton presumably also discussed the North Korea nuclear issue.
The leaders of the U.S. and North Korea agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks during their surprise meeting at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at the end of June, but no schedule for a resumption has yet been set.
Before talks with Chung, Bolton met with Na Kyung-won, floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul to discuss the alliance issue, Na told reporters.
