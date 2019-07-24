BTS nominated in 4 categories of MTV 2019 Video Music Awards
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band BTS has been nominated for American TV channel MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards in four award categories, the TV channel's website showed Wednesday.
"Boy With Luv," BTS' latest single featuring Halsey, is competing in the best collaboration category for the fan-voted music awards whose final awards ceremony is set for Aug. 26 at New Jersey's Prudential Center.
The main track of "Map of the Soul: Persona" is also competing in three other categories: Best K-pop, Best Art Direction and Best Choreography, according to the website where the vote got under way.
The Best K-pop category was newly added this year and five other Korean bands -- BLACKPINK, EXO, NCT 127, Monsta X and TXT -- are also competing.
Upon its release in April, the latest BTS album, "Persona," made a sensation across the globe, becoming the third BTS album to top Billboard's main albums chart, the Billboard 200.
Its main track "Boy With Luv" hit the milestone of 400 million YouTube views a month earlier.
