Exports of petroleum products down 0.7 pct in H1
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of petroleum products fell slightly in the first half of the year amid weak demand and a U.S.-China trade row, industry data showed Wednesday.
Refiners in South Korea, including majors players SK Innovation and GS Caltex, shipped 235.3 million barrels of petroleum products in the January-June period, down 0.7 percent from a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Korea Petroleum Association (KPA).
Despite the slight drop, the export volume is still the second-largest recorded for any first half, according to the KPA.
In terms of value, the refiners exported US$17.2 billion worth of petroleum products in the first half, down 8 percent from a year ago, largely due to a drop in international oil prices.
South Korea sold petroleum products to 61 countries in the first half, 11 nations more than a year earlier, according to the KPA.
China was the largest market for the local oil refiners, accounting for 19 percent of the total petroleum products exported by South Korean refiners, followed by Japan with 12 percent. Singapore and Taiwan were next with 10 percent each, and the U.S. accounted for 8 percent of total exports.
The KPA said the U.S.-China trade row, along with worsened refined margins, hurt refiners' earnings in the first half, but they will likely see improvement in the second half with rising demand for low-sulfur fuel oils.
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has ordered a lowering of the sulfur content cap for marine fuels from 3.5 percent to 0.5 percent that will come into effect in 2020.
