Process to sell Asiana likely to begin this week: sources
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Asiana Group, a South Korean airline-to-petrochemical conglomerate, looks set to begin the process of selling its airline unit this week as part of broad restructuring efforts, industry sources said Wednesday.
"The group is likely to give a public bidding notice on Thursday or Friday to sell its entire 33.5 percent stake in Asiana Airlines Inc. held by its construction unit Kumho Industrial Co.," a person familiar with the matter told Yonhap News Agency.
The accounting firm Ernst & Young has conducted due diligence on Asiana Airlines.
It remains to be seen whether Credit Suisse, lead manager of the deal, will send requests for proposal to companies who appear to have an interest in acquiring the airline, he said.
When contacted by Yonhap, Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Conglomerates such as SK, CJ, Hanwha and Aekyung have been mentioned as potential bidders for the country's second-biggest full-service carrier after Korean Air Lines Co., though they have denied the rumors or said they will look at the deal.
In 2018, Asiana Airlines and its main creditor, the state-run Korea Development Bank, signed a deal that required the carrier to secure liquidity through sales of assets and other means.
Last year, the airline swung to a net loss of 10.4 billion won from a net profit of 248 billion won a year earlier due to currency-related losses and increased jet fuel costs.
Asiana shares had risen 0.5 percent to 6,180 won as of 10:13 a.m., outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.03 percent loss.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
