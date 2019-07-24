Japan's trade curbs will benefit no one: global ratings appraisers
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Global rating agencies have expressed worries that Japan's export restrictions will hurt not only South Korea but also itself and the rest of the world, the finance ministry said Wednesday.
"The credit rating companies expressed concerns that the economic impact of the Japanese measures currently remain limited but that it may have an adverse effect on not only South Korea and Japan but the global supply chain and global economy as well should Japan's trade restrictions intensify," the ministry said of its recent meetings with three major global credit firms. They are Moody's Investors Service, S&P and Fitch Ratings.
The meetings, held Monday and Tuesday, were aimed at explaining South Korea's efforts to address the potential risk for the global economy.
Early this month, Japan began implementing tougher restrictions on South Korea-bound exports of three key materials crucial for the production of semiconductors and display panels.
The move is apparently orchestrated to hurt South Korean exports but is also threatening to undermine the global supply chain of the two products.
Seoul has also explained to the credit rating firms that the Japanese move may have been politically motivated.
Tokyo has cited what it called Seoul's lax system in controlling products that can be used to produce weapons.
However, its export curbs on South Korea follow a South Korean court ruling that ordered Japanese firms to pay compensation to South Korean workers forced into labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.
Tokyo is said to have repeatedly demanded the Seoul government nullify or scrap the decision made by the judicial branch.
"Our side stressed that the Japanese move violates the global trade order as it is a retaliatory measure that linked the economy with a history issue and that it also runs counter to the mandate of the Group of 20 summit," the finance ministry said of its meetings with the credit rating companies.
"We also explained that the South Korean government is making various diplomatic efforts to have the export restrictions withdrawn and also minimize damage to the South Korean economy and its companies," it said in a press release.
The government also explained the country's efforts to boost growth.
The global credit rating agencies noted the difficulties facing Asia's fourth-largest economy largely stemmed from external factors, including a global economic slowdown.
"(They) stressed the importance of innovation and efforts to enhance productivity while noting that fundamentals of the South Korean economy still remain strong," the ministry said.
(END)
