(ROUNDUP) S. Korea revs up push to win U.S. support in Japan trade row
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday kicked off a new round of diplomacy with its high-ranking officials revving up their efforts to win support from the United States in an escalating trade row between Seoul and Tokyo.
South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee arrived in Washington as the latest senior official to visit the U.S. capital following Japan's July 4 export curbs against Seoul.
The same day, South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Yoon-je had a working lunch with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell, during which the two had a "candid exchange of views" on issues that included South Korea-Japan relations, as well as "the U.S. role," according to the South Korean Embassy.
While the embassy did not elaborate, the readout clearly indicates there were discussions about ways in which Washington can or cannot intervene in the increasingly toxic dispute between its two Asian allies.
South Korea wants the U.S. to mediate, but Washington has appeared cautious about taking sides. Instead it has stressed the importance of trilateral cooperation apparently to deal with the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons program, and China's economic and military rise.
Stilwell told reporters in Seoul last week that the U.S. will "do what it can" to support the two countries' efforts to resolve the situation.
U.S. President Donald Trump also said Friday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in had asked him to "get involved" and that he might if both Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe want him to.
Seoul views Japan's measure as retaliation for a South Korean court ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
It has argued that the export controls, imposed on key materials used in the production of chips and displays, will not only hurt South Korean companies but also those of the U.S., as well as global supply chains.
Speaking to reporters upon her arrival, Trade Minister Yoo said that will be her talking point when she meets with U.S. trade and economy officials during her five-day stay.
The measure, she said, has already taken a toll on the global economy by causing a 23 percent increase in the price of DRAM chips, which are memory chips used in computers and servers.
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has been on a trip to South Korea since Tuesday for consultations on a range of issues, including the trade dispute.
Also coming to Washington this week will be a bipartisan group of South Korean lawmakers, who will take part in a trilateral meeting with their U.S. and Japanese counterparts but also hold separate talks with U.S. Congress members and senior State Department officials to deliver Seoul's position on the row.
The group plans to deliver to U.S. lawmakers a resolution urging Japan to scrap its export controls, which passed the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee this week.
Meanwhile, South Korean Deputy Trade Minister Kim Seung-ho has been in Geneva to participate in the General Council meeting of the World Trade Organization that runs through Wednesday, where he plans to point out that Japan's trade restrictions do not comply with the WTO's regulations.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
