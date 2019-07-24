Eastar Jet signs code-sharing deal with Chinese LCC
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Eastar Jet, one of South Korea's six low-cost carriers (LCCs), said Wednesday it has signed a code-sharing deal with Chinese LCC Spring Airlines.
The code-sharing covers the Incheon-Shanghai route and allows each carrier to sell certain flights belonging to its partner as if they were its own.
The Incheon-Shanghai route has been dominated by South Korea's two full-service carriers -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc.
The country's six LCCs had not been allowed to serve on the route, but Eastar became the first Korean LCC to fly to Shanghai after obtaining government approval in May, a company spokeswoman said.
Eastar began to serve the route on July 12, but the two airlines have yet to kick off the codeshare partnership, she said.
Eastar operates 21 planes -- 17 B737-800s, two B737-900ERs and two B737 MAXs, the latter of which have been suspended due to safety concerns -- on four domestic and 35 international routes to China, Japan and Southeast Asia.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
3
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(6th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea paired with N. Korea in World Cup qualification
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation
-
5
S. Korea rejects Japan's claim to Dokdo amid tensions with Russia