(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. vow to cooperate for 3-way security ties involving Japan
(ATTN: RECASTS slug, lead; UPDATES throughout following talks with FM; ADDS bylines, photos)
By Oh Seok-min and Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton in Seoul on Wednesday, and vowed close cooperation for trilateral ties involving Japan, his office said.
The meeting took place amid soured relations between South Korea and Japan following Tokyo's imposition of export restrictions on Seoul earlier this month, which sparked speculation that the ongoing feud could affect their military information-sharing pact.
"The two sides shared an understanding on continued security cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo, and agreed to cooperate closely for the development of such bilateral ties, as well as trilateral relations involving the U.S.," the ministry said in a release.
The U.S. voices strong support for the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) signed in 2016, which is a key element in the U.S.' pursuit of a trilateral security cooperation mechanism with its two major Asian allies -- Seoul and Tokyo -- to better counter North Korea's threats.
GSOMIA is supposed to be renewed every year, and the deadline for any objection by either side to its renewal for another year is Aug. 24.
Jeong and Bolton also vowed to work together "to achieve the shared goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of permanent peace," the ministry added.
Later in the day, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha also met with Bolton over a range of alliance issues.
In the talks, Bolton reaffirmed the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and called for efforts to deal with "many challenges", in this region as well as elsewhere in the world.
"The main objective we have ... is to emerge with a stronger ROK-US alliance ... and we hope that we continue to do that," he said ahead of the meeting, referring Korea by the acronym for its formal name, the Republic of Korea.
"Many challenges out there, some in this part of the world, some in other parts of the world, but I am confident that the ROK and US will work very closely together," Bolton said.
Kang agreed with him, emphasizing that the U.S. has Korea's full support in putting together efforts to overcome the current issues concerning both countries.
After the meeting, Bolton told reporters that he had "very productive discussions on a wide range of issues and looked forward to cooperation going forward," without taking any questions.
Bolton is in Seoul for a two-day trip that began Tuesday following a visit to Japan. Earlier in the day, he also held talks with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong.
His visit comes at a critical time as Korea is embroiled in an escalating row with Japan stemming from a longstanding wartime issue. It also coincides with Tuesday's intrusion by Chinese and Russian military planes into Korea's territorial airspace and its peripheral air defense zone.
In the talks with Chung, Bolton proposed the U.S. and Korea consult closely in case of a similar incident in the future, presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung told a briefing later.
They also promised to work together on the issue of defense-cost sharing in a manner that would be "most reasonable and fair", according to Ko.
It was widely expected that Bolton would mention the U.S. initiative to form a coalition with its allies to safeguard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz off Iran and possibly call for Seoul to join the move by sending troops, naval vessels or contributing funds.
Sources said that the Hormuz issue was not raised during his meeting with Minister Jeong.
This is Bolton's second trip to Seoul in less than a month. He accompanied U.S. President Donald Trump in late June.
elly@yna.co.kr
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea paired with N. Korea in World Cup qualification
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
S. Korea rejects Japan's claim to Dokdo amid tensions with Russia
-
5
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice