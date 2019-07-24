Seoul shares almost flat late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded almost unchanged late Wednesday morning amid a cautious mode.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.19 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,101.26 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index had opened lower but slightly pared earlier losses.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.42 percent, while global chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.76 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor went up 0.76 percent, and its sister company, Kia Motors, increased 2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.9 won against the U.S. greenback, unchanged from Tuesday's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
3
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(6th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea paired with N. Korea in World Cup qualification
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation
-
5
S. Korea rejects Japan's claim to Dokdo amid tensions with Russia