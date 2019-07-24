Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares almost flat late Wednesday morning

All Headlines 11:32 July 24, 2019

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded almost unchanged late Wednesday morning amid a cautious mode.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.19 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,101.26 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index had opened lower but slightly pared earlier losses.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.42 percent, while global chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.76 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor went up 0.76 percent, and its sister company, Kia Motors, increased 2 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,178.9 won against the U.S. greenback, unchanged from Tuesday's close.

