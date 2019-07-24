Russia voices 'deep regret' over airspace intrusion: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Russia has expressed "deep regret" over one of its warplanes intruding into South Korea's airspace, vowing to conduct a probe into the case, South Korea's presidential office said Wednesday.
Russia notified the South Korean government on Tuesday that Moscow will immediately launch an investigation and take necessary steps, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
On Tuesday, a Russian warplane intruded into South Korea's airspace above the East Sea twice, right after Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without prior notice.
Russia said the violation was unintended, adding that the plane trespassed into the airspace probably due to a technical glitch.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
3
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(6th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea paired with N. Korea in World Cup qualification
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation
-
5
S. Korea rejects Japan's claim to Dokdo amid tensions with Russia