(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean Park Su-jin advances to semifinals in women's butterfly
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest ranking change)
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- After two days of drought in the pool, South Korea put a swimmer in the semifinals of the swimming competition at the world championships Wednesday.
Park Su-jin reached the semifinals of the women's 200m butterfly at the FINA World Championships with a time of 2:10.73.
She initially finished in 17th place, just 0.10 out of the 16th and the last semifinal spot. But after the end of the preliminaries, the 11th-ranked swimmer from the heats, Brianna Throssell of Australia, withdrew from the semis. Park squeezed in as the first reserve.
The semis will take place Wednesday evening at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center.
Three other South Koreans plus one South Korean relay team who competed in the heats all failed to advance at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center.
Im Da-sol finished 22nd in the women's 50m backstroke with 28.50. She finished 0.21 behind Daria Vaskina of Russia for the 16th spot.
Fu Yuanhui of China, the 2015 champion, won the heats in 27.70 seconds, followed by defending champion, Etiene Medeiros of Brazil, with 27.85 seconds.
In the men's 100m freestyle, Yang Jae-hoon came 29th with a time of 49.37. Caeleb Dressel, who has already collected two gold medals so far in Gwangju, led everyone with 47.32. He's the defending champion in the 100m free.
Kim Min-suk ranked 29th in the men's 200m individual medley heats. He finished in 2:02.36, 4.57 seconds back of the leader, Laszlo Cseh of Hungary.
In the mixed 4x100m medley relay heats, South Korea finished 17th out of 36, with only the top eight moving on to the final later Wednesday.
The quartet of Lee Ju-ho, Moon Jae-kwon, Park Ye-rin and Jeong So-eun clocked 3:50.89.
The mixed medley relay has been contested twice so far, and Britain and the U.S. have so far split the titles. The U.S. won the heats in 3:41.23, while Britain ranked fourth, behind Australia and Russia.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
