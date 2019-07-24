(Gwangju Swimming) S. Koreans running out of excuses for series of early exits
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- It's starting to sound like a broken record.
Four days into the swimming portion of the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, host South Korea has sent just one swimmer to a final -- Kim Seo-yeong, who finished sixth in the women's 200m individual medley (IM) on Monday.
Since then, it's been a revolving door of homegrown swimmers taking their exits from the preliminary stage. After Kim, Park Su-jin in the women's 200m butterfly on Wednesday has been the only other South Korean to even reach the semifinals.
Park finished 17th in the heats after clocking 2:10.73, 0.10 out of the final semifinals spot but moved into the next round after the 11th-ranked swimmer from the heats, Brianna Throssell of Australia, withdrew from the semis.
The decision was made more than an hour after Park had finished her race.
"I did the best I could, but I was disappointed with my time," Park said, echoing the sentiment expressed by her teammates following earlier races. "In terms of speed and endurance, I thought I'd made my improvements but I still have long ways to go."
Other South Koreans before Park came up short of their personal best times or national records that they own. Their explanations -- or excuses, depending on how they're viewed -- have ranged from nagging injuries and nerves to lack of preparation, though one would think athletes would be prepared to compete at a world championships in their sport.
"I am sure everyone has different reasons, and I suppose people may wonder why we're doing so poorly when we're getting so much cheering from home fans," Park said. "But even for seasoned veterans, nerves will always be there. But at least we're racing in familiar surroundings, and we're grateful for our fans' support."
Im Da-sol has missed the semifinals in her first two races, the 100m backstroke on Monday and 50m backsroke on Wednesday.
After those two races, Im's answers were the same -- that her main was the 200m backstroke, scheduled for Friday, and she was going to do better there.
"I wasn't prepared for the 50m today," Im said. "If you ask me why my times haven't been great, I won't talk about it."
South Korea has never been a swimming powerhouse. Park Tae-hwan, a two-time champion in the men's 400m freestyle, remains the only world championships medalist in the pool from South Korea. With Park not competing in Gwangju, Kim Seo-yeong was regarded as the only local swimmer with a realistic chance of advancing to the final.
But the gap in talent between South Koreans and the rest has seemed even more jarring than before, with the country's status as the host putting the magnifying glass over their performances.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
