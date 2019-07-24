Injured S. Korean pitcher designated for assignment by Rockies
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The Colorado Rockies have designated injured South Korean pitcher Oh Seung-hwan for assignment, putting the right-hander's future in Major League Baseball in further doubt.
The Rockies made the decision Tuesday (local time) to make room for former All-Star first baseman Yonder Alonso on the roster.
Oh was already ruled out for the season last week, with surgery on his right elbow on the horizon.
When a player is designated for assignment, he is immediately removed from the 40-man roster and also the 25-man active roster if the player was on it as well. That player must be traded, released or placed on irrevocable waivers within seven days.
Given Oh's health status and struggles on the mound this year, it's unlikely other teams will show interest in the 37-year-old.
Oh posted a 9.33 ERA in 21 appearances this year before going on the 10-day injured list on June 10 with an abdominal strain. The Rockies disclosed the elbow injury on July 16.
Oh, who joined the Rockies following a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays last summer, is in the final year of his contract. After spending the first nine seasons of his professional career with the Samsung Lions in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Oh pitched for the Hanshin Tigers in Japan from 2014 to 2015 and then for the St Louis Cardinals from 2016 to 2017.
He signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent in February 2018 and was dealt to the Rockies five months later.
Oh went 6-3 with a 2.63 ERA in 73 games split between the Jays and the Rockies. He allowed 20 earned runs in 68 1/3 innings last year but was touched for 19 earned runs in just 18 1/3 innings this year.
After the 2018 season, Oh told South Korean reporters he was mentally drained from pitching overseas and that he wanted to wrap up his career in the KBO.
Oh is expected to return to South Korea for surgery over the next week or two, according to his agent, Kim Dong-wook. Oh will undergo further tests in South Korea before determining the specifics of his surgery, but Kim said it should be a relatively simple one and Oh should be ready to resume training in winter.
If Oh were to resume his career in the KBO, he'll have to sign with the Lions, who still own his reserve rights. If Oh wants to play for another team, the Lions must first release him outright.
And because of a past gambling conviction, Oh must serve a 72-game suspension, issued by the KBO, if he returns home.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea paired with N. Korea in World Cup qualification
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation
-
5
S. Korea rejects Japan's claim to Dokdo amid tensions with Russia