(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) Britain's Hunt wins men's high diving gold at Gwangju worlds
(ATTN: ADDS more info, comments in paras 5-9)
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Gary Hunt of Britain won the gold medal in men's high diving at the ongoing world swimming championships Wednesday.
Hunt took a combined 442.20 points to pull off a come-from-behind victory after the fourth round of the men's high diving of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships held at Chosun University High Diving Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
Starting from third place in the final round, he made an overwhelming 156-point performance, pushing down defending champion and then No. 1 Steve LoBue of the United States, who received 119.85 points in the final round.
The silver medal went to LoBue, who scored 433.65 points in total, while Jonathan Paredes of Mexico captured bronze with 430.15 points.
It is his second world championship title in high diving following the one at the 2015 world championships. Hunt also took silver in 2013, when the sport first became the official event of the FINA world championship competitions.
"It's hard to explain your feelings straight a while after you have so much emotions," the 34-year-old British said in a press conference. "In a competition like this, you will never know how it's going to end. I'm still shocked."
He placed fourth after the first two rounds held Monday, nearly 30 points behind American LoBue.
In the third round that took place earlier in the day, Hunt rose one notch to third place and slightly reduced the gap with LoBue to 27.6 points.
But the last superb dive helped Hunt overcome the difference and secure the gold medal with an 8.55-point lead over LoBue.
High diving debuted as an official sport at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona. Men jump from a 27-meter-high platform, while women dive from 20m.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea paired with N. Korea in World Cup qualification
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
S. Korea rejects Japan's claim to Dokdo amid tensions with Russia
-
5
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation