Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry on Wednesday dismissed Japan's renewed territorial claim to Dokdo amid military tensions over a Russian warplane's violation of its space near the easternmost islets in the East Sea.
On Tuesday, the Russian A-50 early-warning jet intruded into Korean airspace twice near Dokdo, prompting the South Korean Air Force to fire hundreds of warning shots in accordance with operation manuals, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
Referring to the incident, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga claimed that the Russian warplane violated its territory. Tokyo has also lodged a protest with Seoul over the incident.
"Japan's claim does not deserve any consideration. ... We make it clear that it will sternly respond to any outside intrusion into Dokdo," the defense ministry said in a release.
