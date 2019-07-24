(LEAD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 4-13, photo)
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry on Wednesday dismissed Japan's renewed territorial claim to Dokdo amid military tensions over a Russian warplane's violation of its airspace near the easternmost islets in the East Sea.
On Tuesday, the Russian A-50 early-warning jet intruded into Korean airspace twice near Dokdo, prompting the South Korean Air Force to fire hundreds of warning shots in accordance with operation manuals, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
Referring to the incident, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga claimed Tuesday that the Russian warplane violated its territory. Tokyo said it also lodged a protest with Seoul over the incident.
"Japan's claim does not deserve any consideration," the ministry said in a release. "As Dokdo is our inherent territory historically, geographically and by international law, we make it clear that we will sternly respond to any outside intrusion into Dokdo."
During the Russian plane's airspace intrusion, the Japanese Self-Defense Air Force also scrambled its fighter jets, according to Suga.
Japan's renewed territorial claim came at a time when the Seoul-Tokyo ties have plunged to their lowest ebb over Japan's recent export restrictions on South Korea. It is seen as political retaliation for last year's Supreme Court rulings here against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor.
South Korea maintains a small police unit on the pair of rocky outcroppings to show its effective control over the land. Japan has repeatedly laid claim to the islets.
Seoul's defense ministry had planned to express strong regrets to Russia over the airspace intrusion, but it dropped the plan after the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae earlier said that Russia had expressed "deep regret" over the incident, saying that a technical problem appears to have caused the plane to have trespassed in the airspace.
Apart from the reconnaissance plane, two Russian bombers and two Chinese warplanes also entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) near the islets without prior notice Tuesday.
The two sides said they had conducted the first combined air patrol.
According to Russia's TASS news agency, however, Russia's defense ministry denied any violations, saying their jets had carried out planned drills over international waters.
Sergei Kobylash, the commander of the Russian aerospace forces, even called the actions taken by South Korea "aerial hooliganism," the news agency reported.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
4
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea paired with N. Korea in World Cup qualification
-
1
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
S. Korea rejects Japan's claim to Dokdo amid tensions with Russia
-
5
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation