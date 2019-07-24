2 S. Koreans held in N. Korea after fishing vessel drifts in East Sea
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans are being held in North Korea after their fishing vessel drifted into the North's waters last week due to an engine malfunction, a unification ministry official said Wednesday.
The South Korean men, in their 50s and 60s, respectively, were taken to the North, along with 15 Russian crew members, on the Russian-flagged Xiang Hai Lin 8 on July 17, according to the official.
The 300-ton vessel had left the South's northeastern port of Sokcho for the port of Zarubino in Russia's Far East the previous day, he said.
The government has asked for the North's cooperation for a prompt return of the South Korean nationals via their joint liaison office in Kaesong, but the North has not responded yet.
