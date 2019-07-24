Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2 S. Koreans held in N. Korea after fishing vessel drifts in East Sea

All Headlines 16:30 July 24, 2019

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans are being held in North Korea after their fishing vessel drifted into the North's waters last week due to an engine malfunction, a unification ministry official said Wednesday.

The South Korean men, in their 50s and 60s, respectively, were taken to the North, along with 15 Russian crew members, on the Russian-flagged Xiang Hai Lin 8 on July 17, according to the official.

The 300-ton vessel had left the South's northeastern port of Sokcho for the port of Zarubino in Russia's Far East the previous day, he said.

The government has asked for the North's cooperation for a prompt return of the South Korean nationals via their joint liaison office in Kaesong, but the North has not responded yet.

2 S. Koreans held in N. Korea after fishing vessel drifts in East Sea - 1

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea #Russia #fishing vessel
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!