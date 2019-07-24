Moon stresses localization of components, materials to cope with Japan's export curbs

The president said that his government implemented a regulatory sandbox system and a regulation-free special zone system this year in response to public and corporate demands for more sweeping deregulation. Moon's government has designated seven of the 17 provinces and metropolitan cities as being free of regulation in as many industrial fields. Under the policy, Gangwon Province was designated as regulation-free for digital health care, Daegu for smart wellness, South Jeolla Province for e-mobility, North Chungcheong Province for smart safety, North Gyeongsang Province for advanced battery recycling, Busan for blockchain technology and Sejong for autonomous driving.