KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SsangyongCement 5,780 DN 90
KAL 28,150 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,850 DN 100
LG Corp. 75,800 DN 400
SsangyongMtr 3,695 UP 40
BoryungPharm 12,400 DN 50
L&L 15,100 DN 500
NamyangDairy 562,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,500 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,700 UP 500
Shinsegae 275,000 DN 3,500
Nongshim 240,000 DN 4,000
SGBC 43,300 DN 100
Hyosung 80,600 DN 600
LOTTE 37,600 DN 450
AK Holdings 44,450 DN 900
Binggrae 66,800 DN 900
GCH Corp 22,200 DN 150
LotteChilsung 153,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,050 DN 200
POSCO 238,500 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 98,700 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 219,000 UP 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,150 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,575 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 54,600 UP 300
SamsungElec 46,400 DN 900
NHIS 14,350 DN 150
SK Discovery 25,950 DN 200
LS 48,150 DN 850
GC Corp 109,500 DN 500
GS E&C 34,500 DN 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,700 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 239,000 DN 3,500
KPIC 125,500 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,000 DN 100
SKC 43,400 DN 700
GS Retail 39,000 DN 200
Ottogi 668,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 26,250 DN 50
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
Startup investment hits record high in first half
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
Startup investment hits record high in first half
(LEAD) S. Korea paired with N. Korea in World Cup qualification
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
(6th LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
S. Korea rejects Japan's claim to Dokdo amid tensions with Russia
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation