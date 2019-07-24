KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,450 DN 250
MERITZ SECU 5,290 DN 90
HtlShilla 83,000 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 48,350 DN 650
SamsungElecMech 94,300 DN 1,800
Hanssem 68,600 DN 2,200
KSOE 108,500 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 20,650 DN 300
OCI 90,900 UP 100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,050 DN 500
KorZinc 460,000 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,610 0
SYC 56,800 UP 3,900
HyundaiMipoDock 46,400 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 34,750 DN 900
S-Oil 94,500 DN 300
LG Innotek 116,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 246,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 49,500 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 86,400 DN 1,200
Mobis 232,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,400 0
HDC HOLDINGS 13,200 DN 100
S-1 97,900 DN 1,800
Hanchem 83,700 UP 100
DWS 39,900 UP 50
UNID 47,600 UP 100
KEPCO 26,700 DN 550
SamsungSecu 38,550 DN 750
SKTelecom 255,000 DN 2,500
S&T MOTIV 45,250 DN 150
HyundaiElev 84,000 DN 1,800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 34,850 DN 850
Hanon Systems 12,000 UP 50
SK 230,000 UP 2,000
DAEKYO 6,090 UP 30
GKL 18,600 DN 50
Handsome 36,700 UP 400
WJ COWAY 83,900 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 142,000 DN 1,500
