KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,900 UP 50
KorElecTerm 62,300 UP 1,000
NamhaeChem 9,800 DN 80
DONGSUH 18,500 0
BGF 6,760 DN 100
SamsungEng 16,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 94,800 DN 500
PanOcean 5,040 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 36,000 DN 550
CheilWorldwide 27,950 UP 100
KT 27,650 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL182500 DN4000
LG Uplus 13,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,800 DN 500
KT&G 98,300 DN 700
DHICO 6,350 UP 60
LG Display 16,400 DN 650
Kangwonland 31,000 UP 450
NAVER 123,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 136,000 0
NCsoft 493,000 DN 5,500
DSME 30,600 DN 150
DSINFRA 6,180 DN 210
DWEC 4,370 DN 70
Donga ST 98,200 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,900 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 285,000 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 290,500 DN 8,500
KEPCO KPS 31,700 DN 250
LGH&H 1,319,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 353,500 DN 5,500
KEPCO E&C 19,500 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 96,600 DN 2,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,000 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,350 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 70,000 DN 800
Celltrion 180,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 22,650 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,700 DN 1,700
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
Startup investment hits record high in first half
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
Startup investment hits record high in first half
(LEAD) S. Korea paired with N. Korea in World Cup qualification
